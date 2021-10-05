Dr. Cara Attanucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attanucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cara Attanucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cara Attanucci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Attanucci works at
Locations
-
1
Newton Wellesley OB/GYN2000 Washington St Ste 768, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 332-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Attanucci?
I have been going to Dr. Attanucci for about 4 years now. I would highly recommend her, she always takes time to listen to all of your concerns and always goes beyond to help. I wouldn't even pay attention to any of those negative ratings because she is an amazing physician. I hope that I can stay as her patient for many years to come. I am a woman of color and it is always hard for me to find a physician to take my health problems seriously. She listened to my concerns and was the only physician to help me. I am telling you she is worth it.
About Dr. Cara Attanucci, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326095142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attanucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attanucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attanucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attanucci works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Attanucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attanucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attanucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attanucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.