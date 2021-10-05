Overview

Dr. Cara Attanucci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Attanucci works at Newton Wellesley OB/GYN in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.