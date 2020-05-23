Dr. Thomson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Captane Thomson, MD
Overview
Dr. Captane Thomson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital.
Locations
Captane P Thomson MD44 College Park, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 753-7223
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Davis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomson was my psychiatrist 15 years ago for 10 years. Truly knows his medication and good bed side manner. He saved my life and gave me a life.
About Dr. Captane Thomson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 68 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1720137797
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Psychiatry
