Dr. Cantril Nielsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cantril Nielsen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Nielsen works at
Grant B Belnap MD Pllc230 N 1680 E Ste H1, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 652-1897
Doctors Volunteer Clinic1036 E Riverside Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 656-0022
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1942364435
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nielsen works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.
