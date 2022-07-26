See All Hematologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Cannon Milani, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cannon Milani, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical School Jagiellonian University Medical College Krakow, Poland and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center.

Dr. Milani works at Kaiser Permanente West LA Medical Center Bldg in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office
    6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
  2. 2
    Oncology Ins Hp/Innvtn Hem/Onc
    11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 309, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 980-9024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr. Milani is my wife's new Oncologist. We switched her care from another medical facility given Dr. Milani's stellar reputation. He has put my wife at ease with his incredible bedside manner. He explains the treatment plan in detail and in a language we can actually understand given the complexity of Oncology treatment protocols. I cannot speak highly enough of his engagement in her care.
    Scott La Fontaine — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Cannon Milani, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1811212491
    Education & Certifications

    • Rhode Island Hospital
    • Boston University Sch Med
    • Medical School Jagiellonian University Medical College Krakow, Poland
    • Hematology and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
