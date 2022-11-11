Overview

Dr. Candy Ting, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Ting works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.