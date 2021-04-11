Dr. Candi McCullough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candi McCullough, MD
Overview
Dr. Candi McCullough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. McCullough works at
Locations
Mon Health Obstetrics & Gynecology2000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 2100, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-6811Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing visit with her, she is very compassionate and listens. I was never made to think my issue was nothing or all in my head. I highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Candi McCullough, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1730371295
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCullough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCullough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullough.
