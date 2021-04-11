Overview

Dr. Candi McCullough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.



Dr. McCullough works at Womens Healthcare Of Morgantown in Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.