Dr. Candice Yip
Overview
Dr. Candice Yip is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Yip works at
Locations
Nevada Ear & Sinus Institute3692 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 735-7668
St. Rose Dominican Hospitals - Siena Campus3001 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 735-7668
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Candice Yip
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Dr. Yip has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yip accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yip works at
Dr. Yip speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yip. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yip.
