Dr. Candice Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. Candice Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1441 N 12th St Fl 3, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5700
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good about Dr. Wood!! She has the best bedside manner and can make you feel comfortable in even the most difficult or uncomfortable situations. She will take the time to listen to you and not talk “at you” but rather “with you”. Earlier this year I had an early miscarriage and Dr. Wood went way out of her way to assist me and ensure I was taken care of. I cannot thank her enough and HIGHLY recommend her for any OB and/or GYN needs.
About Dr. Candice Wood, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1093902025
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
