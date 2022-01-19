Dr. Tong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Candice Tong, MD
Dr. Candice Tong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7616
Dr. Tong is an excellent and best doctor I have ever seen before. She really cares about the patients. She is professional in her expertise and responsible from the beginning to the end! She listens to every concern that the patients have, and is always ready to save lives. I was lucky enough to be saved by her. I will thank her and may God bless her, always.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Dr. Tong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.