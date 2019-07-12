See All Hand Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Candice Teunis, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Candice Teunis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.

Dr. Teunis works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UT Physicians Orthopedics - Sugar Land
    15035 Southwest Fwy # 1, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 12, 2019
    I don't think I would have ever been able to play to the level that I previously played at before the car accident (and breaking my wrist) without the unbelievable care of Dr. Teunis. She actually listened to me and didn't just try to get a big paycheck and took a very conservative route and has told me that I will probably experience some pain in my left wrist for about 6 months as the wrist grows stronger but after that she said it will be like it never happened. I do not write a lot of reviews online or give a lot of compliments because I believe people should just naturally do their job the right way and I am always extremely busy with work. So in summation for me to take the amount of time it took to write this out of my day should serve as how unbelievably impressed I have and am with Dr. Teunis. 5 stars isn't even enough more like 10 stars.
    David Carriere — Jul 12, 2019
    About Dr. Candice Teunis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316105620
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Candice Teunis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teunis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teunis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teunis works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Teunis’s profile.

    Dr. Teunis has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teunis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Teunis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teunis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teunis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teunis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

