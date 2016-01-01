See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Layton, UT
Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Candice Kendell, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kendell works at Tanner Clinic - Layton in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tanner Clinic - Layton
    2121 N 1700 W, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5997
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Candice Kendell, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811184088
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
