Dr. Candice Perfetto, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Candice Perfetto, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Perfetto works at Center of Reproductive Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    SGF Houston
    7400 Fannin St Ste 1180, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-1509
  2
    SGF Houston
    9230 Katy Fwy Ste 540, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-1540
  3
    SGF Houston
    1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 2100, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 668-1207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Health Access (NHA)
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 28, 2018
    Dr Perfetto is knowledgeable, relatable, completely invested in your care and the whole staff at CORM treats you like a person and not a number. Communication is great and dr Perfetto sets really realistically expectations about your outcomes. It’s a great place that makes you feel better about receiving fertility treatments.
    Marion N in Carquefpu — Jul 28, 2018
    About Dr. Candice Perfetto, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306012620
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • George Washington Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Candice Perfetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perfetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perfetto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perfetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Perfetto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perfetto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perfetto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perfetto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

