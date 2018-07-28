Dr. Candice Perfetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perfetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Perfetto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Candice Perfetto, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
SGF Houston7400 Fannin St Ste 1180, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (281) 985-1509
SGF Houston9230 Katy Fwy Ste 540, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (281) 985-1540
SGF Houston1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 2100, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 668-1207
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Dr Perfetto is knowledgeable, relatable, completely invested in your care and the whole staff at CORM treats you like a person and not a number. Communication is great and dr Perfetto sets really realistically expectations about your outcomes. It’s a great place that makes you feel better about receiving fertility treatments.
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- George Washington Med Ctr
- Georgetown University
