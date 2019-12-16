Dr. Candice Lovell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Lovell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Candice Lovell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Lovell works at
Locations
Froedtert & The Medical College of WI: OB/GYN LifeTime1905 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 754-8000
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Community Physicians Inc.1271 N 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Directions (414) 978-9100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is what I wish every doctor was. Honest, kind, thoughtful, compassionate, and respectful. I highly recommend her for all of your needs; she is truly a great doctor.
About Dr. Candice Lovell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovell works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.