Dr. Candice Hunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Candice Hunter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Hunter works at
Locations
Porter-starke Services601 Wall St, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 762-9557
Allen At Steinbeck160 E Virginia St Ste 280, San Jose, CA 95112 Directions (408) 938-2127
Porter Starke Services3176 Lancer St, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 762-9557
Northwest Health -porter85 E US Highway 6, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit for the past maybe 12+years have been wonderful. Dr. Hunter listens to you, very understanding and professional. I’m still her patient and that’s the reason why. I would highly recommend Dr.Hunter to everyone.
About Dr. Candice Hunter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
