Dr. Candice Ho, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Candice Ho, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Ho works at UCLA Health West LA Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Behavioral Health Assocs
    11318 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 596-7085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post-Vaccination Fever Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Candice Ho, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285645648
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
Medical Education
  • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
