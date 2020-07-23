Dr. Greenan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Candice Greenan, MD
Dr. Candice Greenan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Mcleod Obgyn Associates101 William H Johnson St Ste 500, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7400
Mcleod Regional Medical Center555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7400Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing doctor who really cares about her patients.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Greenan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenan has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.