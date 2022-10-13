Overview

Dr. Candice Gates, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Gates works at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - Cascade Ridge in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.