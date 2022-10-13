Dr. Candice Gates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Gates, MD
Overview
Dr. Candice Gates, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Locations
Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - Cascade Ridge3305 Spring Arbor Rd Ste 500, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (517) 205-2700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gates was super respectful, made me feel incredibly important, took her time answering any and all of my questions, and brought humor to my appointment. I really appreciate her and will continue to be seen by her as well as make future appointments with her once I become pregnant.
About Dr. Candice Gates, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gates has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gates speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.
