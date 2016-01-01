Overview

Dr. Candice Fraser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U Conn Htlh Ctr and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Fraser works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.