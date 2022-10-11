Dr. Candice Chipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candice Chipman, MD
Overview
Dr. Candice Chipman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They completed their fellowship with Abington Jefferson Health
Dr. Chipman works at
Locations
Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery225 Newtown Rd Fl 2, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I 1st saw Dr. Chipman in the fall of 2021. I had a gastric sleeve back in May 2015, at a facility that has since closed, I had been experiencing awful reflux & Gerd. Dr. Chipman sent me for many tests, changed my reflux medicine; when that didn't fix my issue she gave me an option to have revision surgery to a bypass. My bypass was done August 2022, my reflux is completely gone. Dr. Chipman treats her patients like family. I am so grateful for her gift to help people. She is an advocate to her patients. She is a hands on caring doctor.
About Dr. Candice Chipman, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Abington Jefferson Health
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Chipman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chipman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chipman.
