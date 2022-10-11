See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Warminster, PA
Dr. Candice Chipman, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Candice Chipman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They completed their fellowship with Abington Jefferson Health

Dr. Chipman works at Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in Warminster, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
    225 Newtown Rd Fl 2, Warminster, PA 18974

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 11, 2022
I 1st saw Dr. Chipman in the fall of 2021. I had a gastric sleeve back in May 2015, at a facility that has since closed, I had been experiencing awful reflux & Gerd. Dr. Chipman sent me for many tests, changed my reflux medicine; when that didn't fix my issue she gave me an option to have revision surgery to a bypass. My bypass was done August 2022, my reflux is completely gone. Dr. Chipman treats her patients like family. I am so grateful for her gift to help people. She is an advocate to her patients. She is a hands on caring doctor.
About Dr. Candice Chipman, MD

  • Bariatric Surgery
  • English
  • 1649582214
Education & Certifications

  • Abington Jefferson Health
  • Mercer University School Of Medicine
  • General Surgery
