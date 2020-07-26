Overview

Dr. Candice Anderson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Cancer Medicine Group in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.