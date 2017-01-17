Overview

Dr. Candi Nobles-James, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Nobles-James works at Mercer Medicine in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.