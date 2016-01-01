Dr. Candi Jump, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jump is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candi Jump, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1063672475
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Jump has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jump accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jump using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jump has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jump works at
Dr. Jump has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jump on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jump has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jump.
