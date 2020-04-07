Dr. Candance Leaphart-Stcloud, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leaphart-Stcloud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candance Leaphart-Stcloud, DO
Overview
Dr. Candance Leaphart-Stcloud, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Leaphart-Stcloud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Henderson Hospital1050 W GALLERIA DR, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 963-7000
-
2
Allcare for Women LLC1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 241, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 852-3112
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leaphart-Stcloud?
I am happy that I found Dr. Leaphart. She was professional and informative. The office staff were equally as professional. The office space is convenient and aesthetically pleasing.
About Dr. Candance Leaphart-Stcloud, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1700836905
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leaphart-Stcloud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leaphart-Stcloud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leaphart-Stcloud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leaphart-Stcloud works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Leaphart-Stcloud. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leaphart-Stcloud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leaphart-Stcloud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leaphart-Stcloud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.