Overview

Dr. Candance Kimbrough-Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Medical Center



Dr. Kimbrough-Green works at Dermatology Consultants in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.