Dr. Candance Gonzalez, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Candance Gonzalez, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. 

Dr. Gonzalez works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Regional Surgical Associates
    2626 Care Dr Ste 206, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6283
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 09, 2021
Dr Gonzales is amazing. Very effective in communicating procedures and establishing expectations. And her bedside manners ate so gracious and uplifting. If I ever need surgery again, I'm hoping Dr Gonzales will be available. Pastor James Saulter
James Saulter — Dec 09, 2021
About Dr. Candance Gonzalez, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1811351364
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Candance Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

Dr. Gonzalez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

