Overview

Dr. Candace Thrash, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Thrash works at Fresh Dermatology in Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.