Dr. Candace Thompson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at DeSoto Addiction & Behavioral Health in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.