Dr. Candace Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Candace Thompson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center.
DeSoto Addiction & Behavioral Health8829 Centre St, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 536-6542Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Thompson for almost 10 years. I thank God for her!!!!!!!
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1376633594
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Ole Miss
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
