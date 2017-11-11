Overview

Dr. Candace Spann, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Spann works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.