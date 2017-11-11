Dr. Candace Spann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candace Spann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Candace Spann, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Spann works at
Locations
Practice2615 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 998-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Candace takes her time with you, explaining the care plan, options & alternatives. She is patient & caring. Her staff always seems on point.
About Dr. Candace Spann, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St. Lukeâ€™s-Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York City (Columbia University)
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spann has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spann speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Spann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.