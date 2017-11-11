See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Candace Spann, MD

Dermatology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Candace Spann, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Spann works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    2615 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 998-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Candace Spann, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700964780
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St. Lukeâ€™s-Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York City (Columbia University)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Candace Spann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spann works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Spann’s profile.

    Dr. Spann has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Spann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

