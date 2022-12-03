Overview

Dr. Candace Smith-King, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM).



Dr. Smith-King works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (General Pediatrics) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.