Dr. Candace Pfister, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candace Pfister, DMD
Overview
Dr. Candace Pfister, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dr. Pfister works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Avenue Dental830 Tenderfoot Hill Rd Ste 210, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 345-5378
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pfister?
Dr. Pfister has been my dentist for over 20 years. When she left Mesa Ridge Dental, I found her at Lake Avenue Dental and followed her! I've never done that before. My hygienist Cindy and her coworker (from Kansas City) and the nice lady at the front made my experience so relaxing and comfortable that I could have stayed all day!!! Cindy was absolutely wonderful! The hygienist portion of a dental visit has always caused me anxiety - Cindy made me so relaxed so fast that I have no doubt that my visits every 3 months will happen without fail! I highly recommend this office!! I couldn't be happier!!!
About Dr. Candace Pfister, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1972574697
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfister accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pfister using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pfister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfister works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.