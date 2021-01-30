Dr. Candace Hinote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candace Hinote, MD
Overview
Dr. Candace Hinote, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Hinote works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Care Center Pllc6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 747-1200
-
2
East Memphis Surgery Center80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 747-3233
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hinote?
She always takes the time to listen to any concerns I have and I never feel rushed.
About Dr. Candace Hinote, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467624783
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinote has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinote works at
Dr. Hinote has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hinote speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.