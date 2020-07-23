Dr. Candace Fortune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candace Fortune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Candace Fortune, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med.
Dr. Fortune works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Candace Marita Fortune MD1641 Creekside Dr Ste 102, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions
-
2
Candace Marita Fortune MD785 Orchard Dr Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 984-4300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fortune?
She is very professional, timely and ask appropriate questions, Family member has been seeing her for many years with no issues. I have always been present for appointments as she sees my son.
About Dr. Candace Fortune, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447360482
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortune works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortune. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.