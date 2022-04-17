Dr. Dick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Candace Dick, MD
Dr. Candace Dick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Minnesota Heart Clinic P.A.6405 France Ave S Ste W200, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (612) 365-5000
Fairview Pain Mgmt. Center -burnsville14101 Fairview Dr Ste 140, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (612) 365-5000
Fairview Southdale Hospital6401 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 924-5000
- M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dick has seen patients for Aortic Ectasia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.