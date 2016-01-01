Dr. Candace Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candace Curry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Candace Curry, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Curry works at
Locations
Mission Childrens Specialists11 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 782-9318
Mission Neurology1 Hospital Dr Ste 3200, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 213-9530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Candace Curry, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1124466933
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.