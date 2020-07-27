See All Ophthalmologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Candace Collins, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Candace Collins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Collins works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Medical Center Apmc
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 4000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 765-6565
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diplopia
Nearsightedness
Ultrasound, Eye
Diplopia
Nearsightedness
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia
Nearsightedness
Ultrasound, Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Heterophoria
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Presbyopia
Retinal Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus Surgery
Tear Duct Disorders
Vision Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Vitrectomy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blepharoplasty
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Stye
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 27, 2020
    My experience with Dr Collins was very friendly, professional, and informative.
    Ji — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Candace Collins, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710944509
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Candace Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Collins’s profile.

    Dr. Collins has seen patients for Diplopia and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

