Dr. Candace Bryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Candace Bryan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Neurology Center of Fairfax Ltd.3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-0800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bryan is knowledgeable, personable, and compassionate. She is thorough and takes time to answer questions. Couldn’t be happier with my experience with her.
- Neurology
- English
- Upmc Med Training Program
- Neurology
Dr. Bryan works at
