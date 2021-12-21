Dr. Candace Benoit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benoit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Candace Benoit, MD
Overview
Dr. Candace Benoit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Benoit works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc3533 Southern Blvd Ste 4600, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 296-0167
- 2 128 E Apple St Ste 3800, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-2287
-
3
Kettering Health Main Campus3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8609
-
4
Obstetrics and Gynecology South Inc758 W Central Ave, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 746-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benoit?
Excellent treatment! Dr. Benoit is very thorough. She answered my questions and concerns. Dr. Benoit is an exemplary physician!
About Dr. Candace Benoit, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417343088
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benoit accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benoit works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Benoit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benoit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benoit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benoit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.