Dr. Arceneaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canaan Arceneaux, DO
Overview
Dr. Canaan Arceneaux, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, PA.
Dr. Arceneaux works at
Locations
Mercy Gastroenterology at Springfield1001 Baltimore Pike Ste 109, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 690-1776
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arceneaux?
Nice visit. Very easy to speak with. I believe I will receive excellent health care. Love a doctor who listens to your concerns
About Dr. Canaan Arceneaux, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1184152100
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arceneaux accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arceneaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arceneaux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arceneaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arceneaux, there are benefits to both methods.