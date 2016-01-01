Overview

Dr. Can Duong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Duong works at Xydas Women's Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.