Dr. Can Duong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Can Duong, MD
Overview
Dr. Can Duong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Duong works at
Locations
-
1
Xydas Women's Center17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 307, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 238-5313
-
2
Xydas Women's Center6500 North Fwy Ste 110, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (713) 347-4030
-
3
Xydas Women's Center800 Peakwood Dr Ste 7F, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (713) 347-4031
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duong?
About Dr. Can Duong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1871536896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duong works at
Dr. Duong has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Duong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.