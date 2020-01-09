See All Otolaryngologists in Plantation, FL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Camysha Wright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Wright works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Plantation, FL with other offices in Okeechobee, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 404, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 368-8519
  2. 2
    ENT and Allergy in Plantation
    220 SW 84th Ave Ste 101, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 476-0400
  3. 3
    Third Address
    1916 Us Highway 441 N, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 357-7791
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Drs. Berghash & Lanza Pl.
    1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste B-105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 398-9911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Florida Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congestion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 09, 2020
    My first visit today to Dr Wright. I must say that this experience was the total A+ package. From the initial call to schedule my appointment to the front desk staff making me feel warm and welcomed to the Doctors cheerful and personable disposition. She explained each and every step as she navigated through using various tools to clear out my extremely narrow ear canals of the always bothersome wax that likes to visit but never wants to leave. I highly recommend her if you need a specialist. I can guarantee you will not be disappointed
    L J — Jan 09, 2020
    About Dr. Camysha Wright, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1497959092
    Education & Certifications

    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
