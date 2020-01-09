Dr. Camysha Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camysha Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Camysha Wright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 404, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 368-8519
-
2
ENT and Allergy in Plantation220 SW 84th Ave Ste 101, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-0400
-
3
Third Address1916 Us Highway 441 N, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 357-7791Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Drs. Berghash & Lanza Pl.1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste B-105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 398-9911
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
My first visit today to Dr Wright. I must say that this experience was the total A+ package. From the initial call to schedule my appointment to the front desk staff making me feel warm and welcomed to the Doctors cheerful and personable disposition. She explained each and every step as she navigated through using various tools to clear out my extremely narrow ear canals of the always bothersome wax that likes to visit but never wants to leave. I highly recommend her if you need a specialist. I can guarantee you will not be disappointed
About Dr. Camysha Wright, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1497959092
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.