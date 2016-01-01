Overview

Dr. Camilo Torres, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Torres works at Health Quest Medical Practice PC in Kingston, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY and Carmel, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.