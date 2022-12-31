See All Neurosurgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Neurosurgery
Overview

Dr. Camilo Molina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Dr. Molina works at Washington University Physicians in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Barnes-jewish Hospital
    1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 (314) 362-5138
    Wu Dept Neurosurgery
    4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 (314) 362-3577
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Barnes-jewish Hospital
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 (314) 362-3577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Abscess
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Brain Abscess
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage

Brain Abscess
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 31, 2022
    Very good at explaining what is wrong and what he will do during surgery. Done a excellant job. Follow up was excellant and listened to my questions and replyed to my satifaction.
    About Dr. Camilo Molina, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639440506
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

