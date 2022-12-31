Dr. Camilo Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camilo Molina, MD
Overview
Dr. Camilo Molina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Locations
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-5138
Wu Dept Neurosurgery4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3577Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Barnes-jewish Hospital660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good at explaining what is wrong and what he will do during surgery. Done a excellant job. Follow up was excellant and listened to my questions and replyed to my satifaction.
About Dr. Camilo Molina, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
