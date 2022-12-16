Overview

Dr. Camilo Guzman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Pontificial Javeriana University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Guzman works at Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.