Dr. Camilo Guzman, MD
Dr. Camilo Guzman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Pontificial Javeriana University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida2531 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 334-7000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Had X-rays, saw assistant & Dr. Guzman. All were great & very helpful!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1215180294
- The Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics
- Albany Medical Center
- Pontificial Javeriana University
- Orthopedic Surgery
