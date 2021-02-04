See All Psychiatrists in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.

Dr. Gualtieri works at North Carolina Neuropsyc Center in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Carolina Neuropsychiatry
    1829 E Franklin St Ste 400, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 785-5055
  2. 2
    NCNeuropsychiatry
    13251 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 121, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 785-5055
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Cranial Trauma
ADHD and-or ADD
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Cranial Trauma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gualtieri?

    Feb 04, 2021
    I have only seen him twice he seems like he cares about my problem, and wants to help me solve it.
    Turner — Feb 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gualtieri to family and friends

    Dr. Gualtieri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gualtieri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD.

    About Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083684732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Royal Victoria Hosp-McGill
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gualtieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gualtieri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gualtieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gualtieri has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gualtieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gualtieri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gualtieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gualtieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gualtieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Camillo Gualtieri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.