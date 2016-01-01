Dr. Camille Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Camille Walker, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (888) 523-4841
RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group377 Jersey Ave Ste 280A, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 987-4628
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
About Dr. Camille Walker, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1114981172
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- howard university hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
