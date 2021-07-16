Dr. Thelin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camille Thelin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Camille Thelin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Thelin works at
Locations
-
1
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thelin?
Dr. Thelin is beyond awesome, I cannot recommend her highly enough. In addition to being an outstanding medical doctor she is caring and compassionate as well as a great communicator. I always leave knowing exactly what she found (if anything) and what is next. Plus Dr. Thelin always follows up personally with test results. I have issues that require continuous monitoring and feel I am in very good hands with her. One less thing to worry about.
About Dr. Camille Thelin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235429408
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thelin accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thelin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thelin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thelin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.