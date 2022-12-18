See All Gastroenterologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Camille Sommer, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (25)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Camille Sommer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Sommer works at Lifestyle Medicine at Galen in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Lifestyle Medicine at Galen
    2200 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 497-5363
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Diarrhea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Excellent
    Terry Saylors — Dec 18, 2022
    • Gastroenterology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417195207
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • University at Buffalo
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    • City College of New York- Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Sommer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sommer works at Lifestyle Medicine at Galen in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Sommer’s profile.

    Dr. Sommer has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

