Overview

Dr. Camille Roberts, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.



Dr. Roberts works at The Dermatology Center in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.