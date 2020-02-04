See All Dermatologists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Camille Roberts, MD

Dermatology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Camille Roberts, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.

Dr. Roberts works at The Dermatology Center in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Dermatology Center of Worcester, LLC
    405 Grove St Ste 304, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 890-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intertrigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Based on 13 ratings
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 04, 2020
    Dr. Roberts is awesome. She is so attentive to details. She and her staff are extremely personable. Her office is clean, and warm...no shivering in a Johnny while waiting to be seen. I've been seeing her for several years, and she's always punctual also.
    M. Lepore — Feb 04, 2020
    About Dr. Camille Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376519421
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Camille Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts works at The Dermatology Center in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Roberts’s profile.

    Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Intertrigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

