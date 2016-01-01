Overview

Dr. Camille Nelson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Atlanta Heart Associates in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA and Riverdale, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.