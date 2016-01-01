Dr. Camille Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Camille Nelson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Heart Associates350 Country Club Dr Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 692-4000
-
2
Atlanta Heart Associates1292 Wellbrook Cir NE # A, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 785-6317
-
3
Atlanta Heart Associates PC483 Upper Riverdale Rd SW Ste C, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (770) 907-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
About Dr. Camille Nelson, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1548284516
Education & Certifications
- N Shore University Hospital
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.