Overview

Dr. Camille McPherson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. McPherson works at WOMENS CENTER OF ATHENS in Watkinsville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.