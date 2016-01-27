Dr. Camille McPherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Camille McPherson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Camille McPherson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Womens Center of Athens1181 Langford Dr Ste 101 Bldg 300, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 227-8999
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been her patient for 6 years. She is attentive and willing to talk through procedures and discuss options. Values the patients time as much as her own.
About Dr. Camille McPherson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1932320702
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPherson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.